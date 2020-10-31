Indian Oil Recruitment 2021: IOCL releases advertisement for posts of engineers and officers

The company has also said that the applications for the vacant posts will be invited after the GATE admit card has been released.

Indian Oil has issued a recruitment advertisement for posts of engineers and officers, various news articles reported. The recruitment will be done on the basis of the GATE 2021 score according to the issued job notification. The GATE exam is scheduled to be conducted next year between February 5 and February 14. After the preliminary selection on the basis of the GATE cut off score, the selected candidates will have to sit for the Group Discussion, Personal Interview and group tasks. The final selection will be based on the marks secured by the candidate in all the stages of the exam.

The recruitment by the oil company is being done for five branches this year namely electrical, chemical, civil, instrumentation, and mechanical engineering. The company has also said that the applications for the vacant posts will be invited after the GATE admit card has been released.

A total 8,82,684 B.tech and BE graduates have applied for the GATE exam which is scheduled to be conducted next year in February. The number of applications has been consistently increasing in the last few years with this year’s total number of applications slightly higher than the previous year’s application forms which totalled to 8.59 lakh.

Apart from hiring in various Public Sector Units and major private companies, students also sit in this exam for seeking admission into the M.Tech and PhD courses in various government as well as private institutions across the country.

After securing the qualifying score in the GATE exam, students get calls from different colleges and recruiters and after sitting in further rounds of selection, final selection is conducted on the basis of marks secured by the students in all the stages of the exam.