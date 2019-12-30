Indian Oil recruitment 2020: Apply for Junior Engineer posts with salary benefits up to Rs 1.05 lakh

Indian Oil has notified a total of 37 posts in this recruitment drive at iocl.com and iocrefrecruit.in

Indian Oil jobs alert: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL-Panipat Refinery & Petrochemical) has invited applications for the recruitment of Junior Engineer. Interested candidates can apply for the Indian Oil recruitment 2020 in the prescribed manner at the official website — iocl.com and iocrefrecruit.in.

Indian Oil has notified a total of 37 posts in this recruitment drive. The application process began on December 20 and it will continue till January 17, 2020.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of a written test scheduled to be held on February 2. Those who qualify the written test will be called for a skill test followed by physical efficiency test (PET). Candidates need to secure at least 40 per cent marks in the written test to pass it. For reserved category candidates, there is a relaxation of five per cent.

Indian Oil Junior Engineer Recruitment: Vacancy Details

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production): 33 Posts

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Mech Fitter-cum Rigger)/Junior Technical Assistant–IV: 02 Posts

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Instrumentation)/Junior Technical Assistant–IV: 02 Posts

Indian Oil Junior Engineer Recruitment: Eligibility

Age: Applicant should be at least 18 years of age. The upper age is capped at 26 years. The age will be calculated as on January 31, 2020.

Education: Applicants should have cleared a three-year diploma in relevant field or a BSc or equivalent degree with at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent in case of reserved category candidates). Overqualified candidates need not apply, as per the rules.

Work experience: Applicants need to have at least one year of work experience in the relevant field after their education.

Indian Oil Junior Engineer Recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website — iocrefrecruit.in

Go to ‘job openings’

Click on the link in the box ‘requirement of experience non-executive…PR/P/44..’

Click on the link ‘apply now’

Read instructions and click next

Fill the required details and submit fee

Take a print out of the application and send it by post

Send the application form along with all self-attested supporting document at ‘Post Box No. 128, Panipat Head Post Office, Panipat, Haryana – 132103’. It should reach the destination on or before February 1, 3 pm.

Indian Oil Junior Engineer Recruitment: Salary

Candidates declared successful in the final result will get a salary in the pay scale of Rs 25,000 to Rs 1.05 lakh per month.