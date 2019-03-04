Indian Navy Tradesman recruitment 2019: Class 10th candidates take note! Apply now for multiple posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy Tradesman recruitment 2019!

Indian Navy Tradesman recruitment 2019: Only last few days left to apply for multiple Tradesman Mate Posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website now. The application is for the the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test that is being conducted to recruit people for 554 Tradesman Mate posts. Candidates need to make sure that they fulfil all the eligibility criteria that have been listed by the Indian Navy in order to be a part of this recruitment process. While the online application process began on March 2, the same will continue till March 15, 2019. These posts on offer are open for class 10th candidates who have passed their examinations from a recognized Board. Take a note of the details mentioned below to know more.

Indian Navy Tradesman recruitment 2019: Important dates-

Online application starts: March 2, 2019; 10 AM

Last date to fill application form: March 15, 2019; 5 PM

Indian Navy Tradesman recruitment 2019: Post details-

Headquarters EasternNaval Command, Visakhapatnam (HQENC): 46 posts

Headquarters Western Naval Command, HH-11, Mumbai (HQWNC): 502 posts

Headquarters Southern Naval Command, Kochi (HQSNC): 6 posts

Indian Navy Tradesman recruitment 2019: Scheme of Written Examination-

General Intelligence and Reasoning: 25 marks

Numerical Aptitude: 25 marks

General English: 25 marks

General Awareness: 25 marks

Indian Navy Tradesman recruitment 2019: How to apply-

Candidates can visit the official website of Indian Navy to fill the online application form. Before filling the form, applicants are advised to read and download online information guidelines containing instructions on or before March 15, 2019.

Indian Navy Tradesman recruitment 2019: Salary-

Pay Band as per 7th CPC, Level 1: Rs 18000- Rs 56900

Note: Visit joinindiannavy.gov.in to check the official notification of Indian Navy and know more about the process.