Indian Navy Tradesman recruitment 2019: Class 10th candidates take note! Apply now for multiple posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in

By: | Published: March 4, 2019 9:57 PM

Indian Navy Tradesman recruitment 2019: Apply now for multiple Tradesman Mate Posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in. Check application date, 7th Pay Commission salary, other details.

Indian Navy, joinindiannavy.gov.in, Indian Navy Tradesman recruitment, 7th Pay Commission, 7th Pay Commission salary, Indian Navy Tradesman recruitment 2019, Tradesman Mate Posts, Tradesman Mate recruitment, Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test, jobs newsIndian Navy Tradesman recruitment 2019!

Indian Navy Tradesman recruitment 2019: Only last few days left to apply for multiple Tradesman Mate Posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website now. The application is for the the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test that is being conducted to recruit people for 554 Tradesman Mate posts. Candidates need to make sure that they fulfil all the eligibility criteria that have been listed by the Indian Navy in order to be a part of this recruitment process. While the online application process began on March 2, the same will continue till March 15, 2019. These posts on offer are open for class 10th candidates who have passed their examinations from a recognized Board. Take a note of the details mentioned below to know more.

Indian Navy Tradesman recruitment 2019: Important dates-

Online application starts: March 2, 2019; 10 AM
Last date to fill application form: March 15, 2019; 5 PM

Indian Navy Tradesman recruitment 2019: Post details-

Headquarters EasternNaval Command, Visakhapatnam (HQENC): 46 posts
Headquarters Western Naval Command, HH-11, Mumbai (HQWNC): 502 posts
Headquarters Southern Naval Command, Kochi (HQSNC): 6 posts

Indian Navy Tradesman recruitment 2019: Scheme of Written Examination-

General Intelligence and Reasoning: 25 marks
Numerical Aptitude: 25 marks
General English: 25 marks
General Awareness: 25 marks

Indian Navy Tradesman recruitment 2019: How to apply-

Candidates can visit the official website of Indian Navy to fill the online application form. Before filling the form, applicants are advised to read and download online information guidelines containing instructions on or before March 15, 2019.

Indian Navy Tradesman recruitment 2019: Salary-

Pay Band as per 7th CPC, Level 1: Rs 18000- Rs 56900

Note: Visit joinindiannavy.gov.in to check the official notification of Indian Navy and know more about the process.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. Indian Navy Tradesman recruitment 2019: Class 10th candidates take note! Apply now for multiple posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition