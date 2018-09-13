Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs announced; apply for 37 SSC officers posts at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in

The vacancies are available under three executive profiles, namely, Logistics, Law and Information technology specialisation. (Indian Navy)

The Indian Navy has invited application for the recruitment of Short Service Commission (SSC) officers in the Executive branch. The vacancies are available under three executive profiles, namely, Logistics, Law and Information technology specialisation. Candidates must note that application for Logistics and Law cadres is invited from unmarried men and women, while for Information Technology specialisation, applications are invited only from unmarried men.

The applications are invited for July 2019 course conducted by Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala in Kerala.

Candidate is advised to read the official notification before applying. The application process will begin on September 15, 2018, and the last date to apply is October 5, 2018.

Eligibility:

Age:

For Logistics, the candidates should have been born between July 2, 1994 and January 1, 2000.

For Information technology, a candidate should have been born between July 2, 1994, and January 1, 2000.

For Law, the candidate should have been born between July 2, 1992 and July 1 1997

Educational qualification:

For Logistics, a candidate must have a BE/B.Tech degree in any discipline with first class or MBA with first class or B.Sc/B.Com/B.Sc.(IT) with a first class PG Diploma in Finance/Logistics/Supply chain management/Material management or MCA/M.Sc(IT) with first class or B.Architecture with first class.

For Law, Degree in Law with a minimum 55 percent marks, qualifying for enrolment as an Advocate under ‘Advocates Act of 1961.

For Information Technology, a candidate should be BE/B.Tech (Computer Science/Computer Engg/IT, M.Sc (IT)), B.Sc(IT), M.Tech (Computer Science), BCA/MCA.

There are also medical standards that are mandatory to be fulfilled, candidates are advised to read the official notification in detail before proceeding with their application.

How to apply:

Eligible candidates can register and fill the application on the official recruitment website of the Indian Navy at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last to apply is October 5, 2018