Indian Navy Result 2023 out: download Agniveer SSR/MR phase 1 exam result at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy Result 2023 Download link: The Indian Navy has released the result for recruitment to the post of Agniveer (SSR/MR) – 01/2023 (May 2023) Batch Course Commencing May 2023 for unmarried Male & Unmarried Female candidates. Candidates who appeared in the agniveer exam can download their result from the official website of Indian Navy – https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in./

Indian Navy Agniveer exam 2023 was conducted on February 7 to 9, 2023. To download the results, the candidates are required to enter their candidate login with their ID and password to do so. The candidates can follow the step wise instructions given below to download their results.

Indian Navy Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website – joinindiannavy.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads ‘Indian Navy Agniveer Result 2023 for SSR/MR’

It will redirect you to the login page

Now, enter your details such as email id, password, verification code and click on the submit button

Indian Navy Agniveer Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download Indian Navy Result 2023 and save it for future reference

What’s next?

The candidates who have qualified in the written test will be called for Physical Efficiency Test. It is expected that the admit cards for the same will be uploaded on March 30, 2023. The candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website of Indian Navy.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit around 1500 vacancies of which 1400 are for the Agniveer (SSR) – 01/2023 batch and 100 are for Agniveer (MR) – 01/2023 batch.