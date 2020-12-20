Indian Navy Recruitment for SSC officers: Important dates, how to apply online

The interested candidates are required to visit the official website of Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy has issued a notification inviting candidates for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) for course commencing from June 2021 onwards. The course would be conducted at the Indian Naval Academy in Kerala’s Ezhimala. The mode of application is online. The last date to submit application form is December 31, 2020. The interested individuals need to visit the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in to fill the application form.

Important dates:-

Beginning of the online application form- December 18, 2020

Closing of the online application form- December 31, 2020

Once selected, the candidates have to undergo training with one of the following three distinct courses-

(a) Extended Naval Orientation Course – General Service (Executive) [GS(X)]/Hydrography.

(b) Naval Orientation Course (NOC) Regular – Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre/ Observer / Pilot / Logistics / Technical (Engineering & Electrical)/ Education.

(c) Special NOC – SSC (Executive/Information Technology).

Vacancy details:-

Executive branch-

SSC General Service (GS/X)/Hydro Cadre – 40 seats [38(GSX)+02 (Hydro)]

SSC Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre (NAIC) – 16 seats

SSC Observer – 06 seats

SSC Pilot – 15 seats

SSC Logistics – 20 seats

SSC X (IT) – 25 seats

Technical Branch

SSC Engineering Branch [General Service (GS)] – 30 seats

SSC Electrical Branch [General Service (GS)] – 40 seats

Education Branch

SSC Education – 18 seats

Know how to apply:-

(1) The interested candidates are required to visit the official website of Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

(2) The candidates are required to enter correct necessary details and match the same with the relevant documents before submitting.

(3) Fields such as mobile number, email address etc are mandatory to fill.

(4) After entering all details, one should click on submit.

(5) After the submission, the candidates must keep a hard copy or print out of the same for future reference.