Indian Navy Recruitment for SSC officers: Important dates, how to apply online

The interested individuals need to visit the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in to fill the application form.
The interested candidates are required to visit the official website of Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in.
Indian Navy has issued a notification inviting candidates for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) for course commencing from June 2021 onwards. The course would be conducted at the Indian Naval Academy in Kerala’s Ezhimala. The mode of application is online. The last date to submit application form is December 31, 2020. The interested individuals need to visit the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in to fill the application form.
Important dates:-
Beginning of the online application form- December 18, 2020