Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: applications invited for 200 Agniveer (MR); Check qualification, salary, last date & more

Indian Navy Agniveer (MR) Recruitment 2022: Indian Navy has released the notification for enrolment as Agniveer (MR) for 01/2022 (Dec 22) batch. A total of 200 vacancies for Agniveer (MR) will be recruited through this recruitment process. out of which, 40 vacancies are reserved for female candidates.

What are the important dates for Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2022?

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 online application process is to start from July 25 onwards and close on 30 Jul 22. The link to the applications will be activated on the Indian Navy’s official website http://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

What is the selection procedure for Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2022?

Shortlisting of candidates would be based on aggregate percentage secured in the Class 10th. Shortlisting for Agniveer (MR) –– male & female will be carried out state wise in a ratio of four times the vacancies. Shortlisted candidates will receive a call-up letter for agniveer (MR) written examination and PFT. Candidates should note that Aadhar Card is mandatory for written examination/ PFT.

When and Where would be the training held for Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2022?

According to the official notification, the qualified candidates will be called for training which is scheduled to be held in Dec 22, at INS Chilka, Odisha

What is the minimum qualification required for Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2022?

Candidates who have passed 10th exam from the Boards of School Education recognised by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India are eligible to apply for the said posts.

What is the minimum age required to apply for Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2022?

Candidates should be born between 01 Dec 1999- 31 May 2005 (Both dates inclusive) to apply for the said posts.

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2022: are only male candidates eligible for the post?

No, According to the official notification, the above vacancies are available for unmarried male and unmarried female candidates who are eligible for enrolment as Agniveer in the Indian Navy. Candidates who will appear in the training must undertake not to marry until completion of their ab-initio training.

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2022: How to apply?

Candidates can follow the easy steps given below and apply to the posts followed by easy steps given below.