Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 1159 tradesman posts — check eligibility, salary details

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Applicants for Indian Navy tradesman post must be at least 18 years of age; the maximum age limit is 25 years. (Reuters/File image)

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: The Indian Navy has invited applications from interested candidates for the posts of tradesman. The application process for Indian Navy tradesman vacancy opened on February 22 on Indian Navy’s official recruitment website – joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The total number of vacancies advertised in the official notification stands at 1159 — out of which 710 posts are in the Eastern Naval Command, 324 in the Western Naval Command and 125 posts in the Southern Naval Command.

The last date for application for the Indian Navy tradesman posts is March 7, 2021. Candidates must remember that the application window closes at 5 pm on March 7.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021 – Eligibility:

Applicants for Indian Navy tradesman post must be at least 18 years of age; the maximum age limit is 25 years.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021 – Application Fees:

Candidates applying for the Indian Navy tradesman vacancy have to pay an examination fee of Rs 205, reported IE. However, female candidates and those belonging to SC/ST/PwBDs/Ex-Servicement category will be exempted from paying the exam fee.

Indian Navy Tradesman Pay Scale:

Those selected for the Indian Navy tradesman post will receive a monthly remuneration of Rs 18,000 – Rs 56,900 – as per the seventh pay commission’s level 1.

Indian Navy Tradesman Application – How to Apply:

1. Candidates must log on to Indian Navy’s official recruitment website – joinindiannavy.gov.in

2. They then have to click on the “join Navy” link and choose the “Naval Civilian” option.

3. They then need to go through the job notification under the “Indian Naval Civilian Entrance Test – Recruitment of Tradesmen Mate”

4. Candidates then have to log in by using the registration number.

5. Candidates must then fill up the form, upload the images and make payment.

For details candidates must refer to the official job notification at www.indiannavy.nic.in/node/27981.