  • MORE MARKET STATS

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 1159 tradesman posts — check eligibility, salary details

By: |
February 24, 2021 3:48 PM

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Those selected for the Indian Navy tradesman post will receive a monthly remuneration of Rs 18,000 – Rs 56,900 – as per the seventh pay commission's level 1.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Indian Navy tradesman jobs ReutersIndian Navy Recruitment 2021: Applicants for Indian Navy tradesman post must be at least 18 years of age; the maximum age limit is 25 years. (Reuters/File image)

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: The Indian Navy has invited applications from interested candidates for the posts of tradesman. The application process for Indian Navy tradesman vacancy opened on February 22 on Indian Navy’s official recruitment website – joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The total number of vacancies advertised in the official notification stands at 1159 — out of which 710 posts are in the Eastern Naval Command, 324 in the Western Naval Command and 125 posts in the Southern Naval Command.

Related News

The last date for application for the Indian Navy tradesman posts is March 7, 2021. Candidates must remember that the application window closes at 5 pm on March 7.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021 – Eligibility:

Applicants for Indian Navy tradesman post must be at least 18 years of age; the maximum age limit is 25 years.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021 – Application Fees:

Candidates applying for the Indian Navy tradesman vacancy have to pay an examination fee of Rs 205, reported IE. However, female candidates and those belonging to SC/ST/PwBDs/Ex-Servicement category will be exempted from paying the exam fee.

Indian Navy Tradesman Pay Scale:

Those selected for the Indian Navy tradesman post will receive a monthly remuneration of Rs 18,000 – Rs 56,900 – as per the seventh pay commission’s level 1.

Indian Navy Tradesman Application – How to Apply:

1. Candidates must log on to Indian Navy’s official recruitment website – joinindiannavy.gov.in
2. They then have to click on the “join Navy” link and choose the “Naval Civilian” option.
3. They then need to go through the job notification under the “Indian Naval Civilian Entrance Test – Recruitment of Tradesmen Mate”
4. Candidates then have to log in by using the registration number.
5. Candidates must then fill up the form, upload the images and make payment.

For details candidates must refer to the official job notification at www.indiannavy.nic.in/node/27981.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Government jobsIndian NavyJobs and Education
  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. Indian Navy Recruitment 2021 Applications invited for 1159 tradesman posts — check eligibility salary details
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Professionals in India confident about career progress despite uncertainties about job market, says survey
2IT sector continues to see sequential growth in hiring in January: Report
3West Bengal Police Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 1251 wireless operator posts — check eligibility