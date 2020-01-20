Indian Navy recruitment 2020: Good news for 12th pass candidates! Check details at joinindiannavy.gov.in

The last date to submit the application form online is January 26, 2020. (Website image)

The Indian Navy has invited notifications for recruitment to several posts through sports quota. The mode of application is offline. The interested candidates need to visit the official website for more details at joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form online is January 26, 2020.

Sports disciplines-

The candidates who want to apply for the post are required to have participated at International / Junior or Senior National / Senior State / All India University Championships in Athletics, Squash, Handball, Hockey, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Best Physique, Fencing, Golf, Tennis, Kaya and Canoeing, Rowing, Shooting, Sailing and Wind Surfing.

Important dates-

Last date to submit online application- January 26, 2020

For candidates of North East, J&K, Andaman and Nicobar Island, Lakshadweep and Minicoy Islands- January 31, 2020

Age limit-

The minimum age of the willing applicants must be 17 years while the maximum age limit has been capped at 22 years. The candidates should be born between February 01, 1988, to January 31, 2003, (both dates inclusive).

Vacancy details:-

The vacancy has been listed for following posts- Direct Entry Petty Officer; Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR); Matric Recruit (MR).

Educational qualifications-

The interested applicants must have passed 10+2 or higher secondary exam in any stream or equivalent examination from any recognised board.

Engagement:-

On selection, an individual will be appointed for a term of 15 years.

Pay and allowances-

On recruitment, an individual will get a stipend of Rs 14,600/- per month. On completion of training, the applicants will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700 to Rs 43,100). Apart from this, the candidates will also be paid Rs 5,200/- month plus DA (as applicable).

The insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh (on contribution) is also applicable for all sailors.

Know where to forward application-

The application form should be forwarded to:- THE SECRETARY, INDIAN NAVY SPORTS CONTROL BOARD, 7th Floor, Chank ya Bhavan, INTEGRATED HEADQUARTERS, MoD (NAVY), NEW DELHI 110 021.