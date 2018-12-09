Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: Online applications invited for 3400 jobs with salary upto Rs 69,100 per month; how to apply at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: The salary paid to the selected candidates will be according to the different levels of the Defence PayMatrix. (Photo: Official website)

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: Here is your chance to join the Indian Armed Forces! The Indian Navy as a part of its sailor recruitment has invited candidates to apply for 3400 posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer can visit the official website now to do the same. The posts are for sailors for Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR), Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Matric Recruit (MR)- 2019 batch. The salary paid to the selected candidates will be according to the different levels of the Defence PayMatrix. Check the details mentioned below for more information.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: Post details-

1. Sailor – Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) – 2500 Posts

2. Sailor – Artificer Apprentice (AA) – 500 Posts

3. Sailor – Matric Recruit (MR) – 400 Posts

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: Important dates-

Interested candidates can visit the official website from December 14 to December 30 only. The online application link will be deactivated after that.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: Salary pay and allowances-

The selected candidates will be paid Rs 14600 per month during the initial training period. On successful completion of initial training, they will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix (₹ 21,700-₹69,100). In addition, they will be paid MSP @ ₹ 5200/-plus ‘X’ Group Pay @ Rs 6200/-per month plus DA (as applicable).

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: Promotion prospects-

According to the information mentioned on the official release, the promotion prospects for the posts on offer exist up to the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer-I,i.e. Level 8 of the Defence Pay Matrix (₹ 47,600-₹ 1,51,100) plus MSP @ ₹ 5200/-per month plus DA (as applicable).

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria-

1. Sailor – Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR): The interested candidates should have completed 10+2 with Maths & Physics with atleast Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science.

2. Sailor – Artificer Apprentice (AA): Candidates should have completed 10+2 with atleast 60 per cent marks in Maths & Physics and Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science.

3. Sailor – Matric Recruit (MR): Candidates should have completed their Matriculation Examination from the Boards of School Education recognised by MHRD, Govt. of India.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: How to apply-

– Candidates can visit the official website of Indian Navy to fill the online application. While filling the form, they should keep their matric certificate & Mark sheets handy. Register yourself on www.joinindiannavy.gov.in with your e-mail ID. Now complete the form and upload the necessary documents.