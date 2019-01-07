Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: New job vacancies announced at joinindiannavy.gov.in with upto Rs 2 lakh salary

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019 announced for candidates with 7th Pay Commission salary benefits at joinindiannavy.gov.in. Check details.
Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: New job vacancies announced with salary as high as Rs 2 Lakh by Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in. Candidates who wish to be a part of the Indian Armed Forces can visit the official website now and apply. Candidates need to note that this recruitment process is only for unmarried eligible male candidates. The application have been invited for grant of Permanent Commission in Executive Branch [Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre (NAIC)] and Short Service Commission (SSC) in Executive Branch viz. General Service/Hydro and Technical Branch (General Service) in the Indian Navy for Jan 2020 Course conducted at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. Candidates must fulfill conditions of nationality as laid down by the Government of India.
Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note.
Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: Post details-
Naval Armament Inspection Cadre (NAIC) – 12 Posts
General Service (GS) – 27 Posts
Hydrography Cadre – 3 Posts
Engineering Branch [General Service (GS)] – 28 Posts
Electrical Branch [General Service (GS)] -32 Posts
Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: Salary-
1. Sub Lieutenant(SLT): Level 10- Rs 56100 to Rs 110700
2. Lieutenant(LT): Level 10B- Rs 61300 to Rs 120900
3. Lieutenant Commander(Lt Cdr): Level 11- Rs 69400 to Rs 136900
4. Commander(Cdr): Level 12A- Rs 121200 to Rs 212400
Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: Important dates-
Online Application starts- January 12, 2019
Online Application ends- February 1, 2019
Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: How to Apply-
– Visit the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in
– Now fill the e-application by entering the relevant information
– Upload required documents
NOTE: Candidates can also call on Toll-Free number 1800-419-2929 and press Option 7 to speak to a customer care representative from Monday-Sunday between 0800-2000 hrs.
