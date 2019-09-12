Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: MR admit released – check how to download

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: Applications had been invited for as number of posts.

The wait for thousands of candidates is over as the Indian Navy has issued admit card for Matric Recruit (MR) posts. Those who will appear for the exam may download admit cards through Indian Navy’s official website- joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Candidates who are selected are required to undergo two-weeks of basic training at INS Chilka. After this, candidates will also have to appear for professional training in the allotted trade in a number of naval training centers. Candidates will be allotted the branch or trade according to service requirements. The Navy is looking to fill up as many as 400 posts through this recruitment drive.

Here’s how candidates may download their admit cards:

1. Candidates may visit the official website joiindiannavy.gov.in

2. After clicking on the site, candidates may click on the link, ‘download admit card’.

3. They may now enter their registration numbers as well as roll numbers.

4. Soon the admit card will appear on the screen

5. After checking their results, candidates may download it. Also, take out a print out for future use.

Candidates may note that those appearing without admit cards and identity proof will not be allowed to sit in the exam.

Earlier, the Indian Navy issued notification for short service commission (SSC) and Permanent Commission (PC) jobs for both male and female candidates. Selected candidates were asked to undergo a training course that began from June 20, 2019, at the Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. The job was offered for 121 posts. The last date to apply was May 29.

The notification had asked interested candidates to visit the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in . The notification had also said that officers from all branches/ cadres apart from IT were to undergo 22 weeks Naval Orientation Course , while officers of SSC (IT) were to undergo four weeks of naval orientation programme at the Naval Academy in Ezhimala.