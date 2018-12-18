Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: Jobs alert! Online applications invited for Sailor posts – Check how to apply

Source SpokespersonNavy/twitter

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019 has officially begun with the announcement of the online registration process for 3,400 Sailor vacancies by the Indian Navy.

Candidates will be able to apply for the posts of Artificer Apprentice (AA) Matric Recruits (MR) and Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR), depending upon their eligibility criteria.

February 2019 has been set as the tentative date for the recruitment examination.

Candidates should keep in mind that the last date of the application is December 30, 2018.

Here’s how to apply for the Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2019

Firstly, visit the official website for the Indian Navy Recruitment – www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Now, look for the recruitment link visible under the ‘Current Events’ tab and click it.

After a new window pops up, look for ‘Apply Online’ link on the right hand of the page

Finally, choose the ‘Register’ link and follow the steps

Keep a government-issued photo ID number or their Aadhaar number handy to register. After the successfully registering, login into the account again and complete your application.

Earlier the Navy was expected to start the application process on December 14, 2018 but the process was postponed and has finally begun now.

The dates for the recruitment exam and the admit cards for the exam will be released by the Navy soon on their official website.