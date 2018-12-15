Indian Navy recruitment 2019: Job alert! Online applications open for 3400 sailor posts, check how to apply at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: Job alert for armed forces aspirants! Don't miss your chance to serve the country as the Indian Navy has invited candidates to apply for a number of posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: Job alert for armed forces aspirants! Don’t miss your chance to serve the country as the Indian Navy has invited candidates to apply for a number of posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in. Interested candidates are requested to visit the official website of Indian Navy to apply for the same. According to a recent development for the recruitment, the information mentioned on the official website states, “Online application dates for SSR, MR Aug 2019 and AA 146 batches, has been postponed due to administrative reasons. Firm dates will be published on this website & newspapers. Inconvenience caused is regretted.”

The posts on offer are for the recruitment of sailors for Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR), Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Matric Recruit (MR). Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note:

Post details:

Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) – 2500 Posts
Artificer Apprentice (AA) – 500 Posts
Matric Recruit (MR) – 400 Posts

Important dates: (To be changed by the Commission)

Starting date of online application: 14 December 2018
Last date of online application: 30 December 2018

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in
Step 2: Register yourself with a valid email ID
Step 3: Login with the same ID and then click on ‘Current Opportunities’
Step 4: Fill the required details and upload the necessary documents

For more details visit the official website of Indian Navy to check the detailed notification.

