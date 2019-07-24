Indian Navy recruitment 2019: All about the computer-based exam to be conducted for Sailors in September

Indian Navy recruitment 2019! (Photo: Website)

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: The Indian Navy is all set to conduct its first computer-based examination for the recruitment of sailors in the month of September this year. According to a statement that has been released by the Navy, all those aspirants who were born between April 1, 2000 and March 31, 2003 will be eligible to apply for the Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET). It is important to note that this recruitment is specifically for unmarried men. Interested candidates can fill the online application that is available on the official website of Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in. The online application is not available on any other website apart from the official website.

The statement released by the Navy states, “Candidates need to have passed Class X. Matriculate recruit entry sailors serve in the Indian Navy as chefs, stewards and hygienists.” It adds that, “On completion of INET, short-listed candidates will be called for the next phase of selection, i.e., physical fitness test and preliminary medical examination. On completion of this phase, a merit list shall be published and successful candidates will be called for enrolment at the training establishment, INS Chilka in Odisha.”

It was in the month of of May earlier this year that the navy released a statement that it will be conducting an an entrance test for selection of direct entry officers after graduation. The statement read – “The Indian Navy is introducing computer-based examination for the selection of Direct Entry Officers after graduation. The first Indian Navy Entrance Test (Officers) or INET (Officers), is scheduled in September 2019 at various centres across the country.”

Up until now, the Navy used to select candidates through interviews that were conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB). Candidates were shortlisted for the interview process on the basis of marks that they scored in their graduation or post-graduation for certain entries.

While further talking about the exam, the statement released in May states, “The INET (Officers) will be used for screening for permanent commission and short service commission officer candidates for all graduate entries, other than those that are screened by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) or the University Entry Scheme.”

As far as the application process is concerned, candidates are advised to register on the website to fill in their personal, communication and educational particulars, as well as upload their supporting documents. The INET exam will have four sections, viz., English, reasoning and numerical ability; general science and mathematical aptitude; and general knowledge.