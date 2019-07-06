Indian Navy recruitment 2019: From salary to selection process – all you need to know about 2700 posts | Check at joinindiannavy.gov.in

All about Indian Navy recruitment 2019! (Website)

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: Here is a chance for you to serve the nation. A total of 2700 Sailor posts are on offer by the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in. The application link for the same has been activated on the website and candidates have been invited to participate in the recruitment process for the same. Candidates can visit the official website of Indian Navy now in order to fill the application form as the last date for registration if July 10, 2019.

The Indian Navy recruitment process is for unmarried male candidates. Selected candidates will be enrolled as Sailors for Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) in the February 2020 batch. While there are a total of 2700 posts on offer, a majority of these posts are for SSR posts. Check the details below to know more.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: Post details

1. Artificier Apprentice (AA) – 500 posts

2. Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) – 2200 posts

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: Salary

Salary – During the initial training period, a stipend of Rs. 14,600/- per month will be admissible. On successful completion of initial training, they will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700-Rs 69,100). In addition, they will be paid MSP @ Rs 5200/-per month plus DA (as applicable) plus ‘X’ Group pay {only for Artificer Apprentice (AA)} @ Rs. 6200/- per month plus DA (as applicable).

Promotion – Promotion prospects exist up to the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer-I, i.e. Level 8 of the Defence Pay Matrix (Rs 47,600- Rs 1,51,100) plus MSP @ Rs 5200/-per month plus DA (as applicable).Opportunities for promotion to commissioned officer also exist for those who perform well and qualify the prescribed examinations.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: Educational Qualification

1. Artificer Apprentice (AA) – Candidates should have passed class 12th with 60 per cent marks n aggregate with Maths & Physics and at least one of these subjects:-Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science from a recognised board in India.

2. Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) – Candidates should have passed class 12th with Maths & Physics and at least one of these subjects: -Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science from a recognised board in India.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: How to apply for Sailor posts

Candidates can visit joinindiannavy.gov.in to fill the Online application. They should keep in mind that the application process commenced on June 28, 2019 and will end on July 10, 2019. Candidates are requested to apply for the posts as soon as possible and not wait for the last date to fill the form. Before filling online application, keep matric certificate & 10+2 Mark sheet ready for reference.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: Selection Process

The selection of Artificier Apprentice will be based on the all India order of merit on their performance in Computer-based Examination, subject to qualifying Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and fitness in Medical Examinations. On the other hand, Selection of recruits is based on State wise merit of their performance in Computer-based Examination, subject to qualifying Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and fitness in Medical Examinations. There will be just one common examination for AA and SSR entries. The question paper will be a computer-based with a total of 100 questions, each carrying 01 marks. The question paper will be bilingual (Hindi & English) and objective type (multiple-choice). Qualifying the Physical Fitness Test(PFT) is mandatory for selection.