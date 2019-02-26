Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: Fresh posts announced with 7th Pay Commission salary benefits at joinindiannavy.gov.in, check details

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: Your chance to serve the nation! Apply now for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: Here is your chance to serve the nation. The application process for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test activated at joinindiannavy.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of Indian Navy now to apply for the same. The application process is for the post of Tradesman Mate classified as Group ‘C’, ‘Industrial’ across various Commands. Candidates need to make sure that they fulfil all the eligibility criteria that have been listed by the Indian Navy in order to be a part of this recruitment process. Check the details mentioned below to know more.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: Post details-

Headquarters EasternNaval Command, Visakhapatnam (HQENC): 46 posts
Headquarters Western Naval Command, HH-11, Mumbai (HQWNC): 502 posts
Headquarters Southern Naval Command, Kochi (HQSNC): 6 posts

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: Important dates-

Online application starts: March 2, 2019; 10 AM
Last date to fill application form: March 15, 2019; 5 PM

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: Salary-

Pay Band as per 7th CPC, Level 1: Rs 18000- Rs 56900

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: Scheme of Written Examination-

General Intelligence and Reasoning: 25 marks
Numerical Aptitude: 25 marks
General English: 25 marks
General Awareness: 25 marks

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria-

Interested candidates should pass class 10th from a recognized Board/ Institutions in the country. Along with this should should have a certificate from a recognised Industrial Training Institute (ITI).

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: How to apply-

Candidates can visit the official website of Indian Navy to fill the online application form. Before filling the form, applicants are advised to read and download online information guidelines containing instructions on or before March 15, 2019.

