Indian Navy recruitment 2019: Fresh jobs with 7th Pay Commission salary as high as Rs 2 Lakhs, check details here

Indian Navy recruitment 2019!

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: Interested and eligible candidates have been invited by the Indian Navy to apply for a number of vacant job posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in. It should be noted that these posts are only for Unmarried eligible male candidates. The posts on offer are for a ‘grant of Permanent Commission in Executive Branch [Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre (NAIC)] and Short Service Commission (SSC) in Executive Branch viz. General Service/Hydro and Technical Branch (General Service) in the Indian Navy for Jan 2020 Course conducted at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala,’ according to the official notification. Check the below mentioned details to know more.

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: Post details-

Executive Branch-

1. Naval Armament Inspection Cadre (NAIC): 12 posts

2. General Service (GS): 27 posts

3. Hydrography Cadre: 3 posts

Technical Branch-

4. Engineering Branch[General Service (GS)]: 28 posts

5. Electrical Branch[General Service (GS): 32 posts

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: Important dates-

Online Application ends: February 1, 2019

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria-

Age- Candidates born between January 2, 1995 and July 1, 2000 (both dates inclusive) can apply.

1. Naval Armament Inspection Cadre (NAIC): Interested candidates should have a BE/BTech in (i) Electrical,(ii)Electrical & Electronics, (iii) Electronics, (iv) Applied Electronics, (v) Electronics & Communication, (vi) Electronics & Tele Communication, (vii) Electronics & Instrumentation, (viii) Instrumentation, (ix) Instrumentation & Control, (x) Micro-electronics,(xi) Mechanical, (xii) Control, (xiii) Industrial Production, (xiv) Industrial, (xv) Production, (xvi) Aero Space, (xvii) Metallurgy,(xviii) Metallurgical, (xix) Chemical, (xx) Material Science, (xxi) Computer Science, (xxii) Information Technology, (xxiii) Computer and (xxiv) Computer Application.

2. General Service (GS)/ Hydrography Cadre: Candidates should have cleared their Bachelor in Engineering (BE)/ Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) in any disciple in order to be eligible for this post.

3. Engineering Branch[General Service (GS)]: (i) Mechanical, (ii) Marine, (iii) Instrumentation, (iv) Production, (v) Aeronautical, (vi) Idustrial Engineering & Management, (vii) Control Engg, (viii) Aero Space, (ix) Automobiles, (x) Metallurgy, (xi) Mechatronics and (xii) Instrumentation & Control.

4. Electrical Branch[General Service (GS): (i) Electrical, (ii) Electronics, (iii) Tele Communication, (iv) Electronics&Communication, (v) Power Engineering, (vi) Power Electronics, (vii) Electronics & Instrumentation, (viii) Instrumentation & Control and (ix) Instrumentation.

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: Salary-

Sub Lieutenant(SLT): Rs 56,100- Rs 1,10,700- Level 10

Lieutenant(LT): Rs 61,300- Rs 1,20,900- Level 10B

Lieutenant Commander(Lt Cdr): Rs 69,400- Rs 1,36,900- Level 11

Commander(Cdr): Rs 1,21,200- Rs 2,12,400- Level 12A

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: How to Apply-

Candidates can register and fill application on Indian Navy’s recruitment website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in. Candidates need to remember some relevent information/advisory while filling the application form- Keep all necessary decuments handy while filling the application form. If any scanned document is not legible/readable for any reason the application will be rejected.