Indian Navy recruitment 2019: First entrance test to be conducted in September | All about INET here

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 14, 2019 9:40:16 PM

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: The first Indian Navy Entrance Test (Officers) or INET (Officers), is scheduled in September 2019 at various centres across the country," the Navy said in a statement.

indian navy, indian navy recruitment, defence jobs, navy Services Selection Board, Indian Navy Entrance Test, About Indian Navy Entrance Test, what is Indian Navy Entrance Test, jobs news, government newsThe INET (Officers) will be used for screening for permanent commission and short service commission officer candidates for all graduate entries.

In a first, the Navy will conduct an entrance test for selection of direct entry officers after graduation, officials said Tuesday. Currently, officer candidates are shortlisted for interviews by the Services Selection Board (SSB) on the basis of marks scored in graduation or post-graduation for certain entries. “The Indian Navy is introducing computer-based examination for the selection of Direct Entry Officers after graduation. The first Indian Navy Entrance Test (Officers) or INET (Officers), is scheduled in September 2019 at various centres across the country,” the Navy said in a statement.

The INET (Officers) will be used for screening for permanent commission and short service commission officer candidates for all graduate entries, other than those that are screened by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) or the University Entry Scheme, it said.

“Currently, officer candidates are shortlisted for interviews by the Services Selection Board (SSB) on the basis of marks scored in graduation (or post-graduation for certain entries). Henceforth, shortlisting for SSB will be taken on the basis of marks scored in INET (Officers),” the statement said.

Under the new process, only one advertisement will be published every six months and applicants will need to exercise their option for entries that they wish to be considered for, on the basis of their educational qualification, officials said. Details of entries, age and educational qualifications are available on www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Candidates are advised to register on the website to fill in their personal, communication and educational particulars, as well as upload their supporting documents, it said. INET (Officers) will have four sections, viz., English, reasoning and numerical ability; general science and mathematical aptitude; and general knowledge.

Candidates will need to pass in each section to be considered for SSB call up. They will be called up for the SSB interview on the basis of performance in INET (Officers) and their entry preference.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. Indian Navy recruitment 2019: First entrance test to be conducted in September | All about INET here
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition