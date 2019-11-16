Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: 400 jobs for Class 10th pass, here are all the details

Only unmarried male candidates are eligible to apply for the posts. (PTI File image)

The Indian Navy has issued a notification inviting applications for recruitment of candidates for several posts. The last date to submit the application form is November 28, 2019. The mode of application is online. The application form can be filled by visiting the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in. Only unmarried male candidates are eligible to apply for the posts.

Important dates-

Commencement of online application form- November 23, 2019

The last date to submit an application form online- November 28, 2019

Vacancy details-

A total of 400 vacancies have been listed for this job. The selected candidate will be recruited as Sailors- Chef, Steward and Hyglenlat.

Age limit-

The willing candidates must be born between October 1, 2000, and September 30, 2003.

Educational qualifications-

An applicant must have a certificate of class 10 from the Boards of School Education recognised by Ministry of Human Resource and Development, Government of India.

Pay and Allowances-

During the training sessions, an applicant will get a stipend of Rs 14,600 per month. After successful completion of training, he will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100). Apart from this, he will also be paid MSP of Rs 5,200 a month plus DA (as applicable).

Exam pattern-

An applicant will be selected based on state-wise merit of their performance in Computer-based Examination, physical fitness test and fitness in the medical test.

In the written exam, the question paper will be bilingual (English and Hindi) and will be based on Multiple Choice Questions. A total of 50 questions will be there of one mark each. The paper will have two sections- Science and Mathematics and General Knowledge. A duration of 30 minutes will be allowed to solve the questions.

Exam syllabus-

In the written test, the standard of question paper will be that of class 10th syllabus.

Application fee-

An application fee of Rs 215 is required for candidates belonging to General and OBC categories. While for SC and ST, there is no application fee.