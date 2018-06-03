Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: Opportunity for Class 12 pass students; Apply for Cadet Entry Scheme; details here

Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: Indian Navy has announced the notification for candidates interested for a 4 year degree course under the 12th (B.Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme on Indian Navy’s official website – joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: Indian Navy has announced the notification for candidates interested in pursuing a 4-year degree course under the 12th (B.Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme. The notification is only for unmarried male candidates, and is out on Indian Navy’s official website – joinindiannavy.gov.in. Applications have been invited for January 2019 course that will be conducted at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala in Kerala. The candidates eligible for the post can apply on or before 21 June 2018.

Eligibility details for Indian Navy recruitment 2018

1) Educational qualification- Candidates must have passed Senior Secondary Examination (10+2 Pattern) or its equivalent examinations from any Board in recognized by Council of Boards of School Education in India (COBSE) with at least 70% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and at least 50% marks in English (either in Class X or Class XII). Candidates who have appeared for JEE Mains exam 2018 can also apply.

2) Age limit- Candidates should be born between 2nd July 1999 and 1st January 2002.

3) Selection Process-Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of JEE Main 2018 All India Rank for Service Selection Board (SSB) interview. The SSB interview will be conducted in two stages. Check details on joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy recruitment 2018: How to apply-

Step 1: Log into the official website- www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Step 2: Register on the homepage with the required details.

Step 3: Login with required credentials.

Step 4: Fill the application form and submit.

Step 5: Download the application page and keep for further reference.

Indian Navy recruitment 2018: Important Dates-

Starting Date of Online Application: 02 June 2018.

Last Date of Online Application: 21 June 2018.