Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: Notification issued for 3,400 posts, apply at joinindiannavy.gov.in

By: | Published: December 6, 2018 9:08 PM

Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: Candidates may apply till December 30.

indian navy recruitment 2018, indian navy recruitment 2018 notification, indian navy recruitment 2018 for 10+2, indian navy recruitment 2018 12th pass, indian navy jobs, indian navy jobs after 12th, indian navy jobs after graduationCandidates will be selected on the basis of candidate’s performance in the test which will be computer based. (Reuters)

Indian Navy has issued notification for a large number of posts. Applications have been invited for posts of Sailor. As many as 3400 posts have been notified. Of these 2,500 positions are for Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR), 500 for Artificer Apprentice (AA) and remaining 400 posts for Matric Recruit (MR).

The online application has been invited from unmarried male candidates (who fulfil needed criteria for sailors posts. Interested candidates may apply at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in from December 14 to December 30.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of candidate’s performance in the test which will be computer based. This will be followed by the Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and fitness in Medical Exams.

Dates to remember

• Starting date for online application: December 14.

• Last Date for submission of application online: December 30.

Vacancy details

• Sailor – Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) – 2500 positions

• Sailor – Artificer Apprentice (AA) – 500 positions

• Sailor – Matric Recruit (MR) – 400 positions

Eligibility Criteria

• Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) – Those looking to apply must have passed class 12th with Maths and Physics. One of these subjects:- Chemistry/ Biology/ Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognised by the government

• Artificer Apprentice (AA) – He/she must have passed class 12th with 60 percent or more in aggregate with Maths and Physics. One among these subjects: -Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognised by MHRD, Govt. of India

• Matric Recruit (MR): Candidates must have passed matriculation exam from the Boards of School Education recognised by the government

How to Apply for Indian Navy Sailor Posts Job 2018

Candidates may apply through online mode at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.from December 14 to December 30

