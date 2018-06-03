Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: Jobs for 12th pass students; apply for sailor posts before June 15

Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: Indian Navy has announced fresh vacancies for the unmarried male candidates for enrollment as Sailor as a Senior Secondary recruit on the official website-joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: Indian Navy has announced fresh vacancies for the unmarried male candidates for enrollment as Sailor as a Senior Secondary recruit. The notification and details of the vacancy are available on the Indian Navy’s official website-joinindiannavy.gov.in. The applications have been invited for February 2019 course. The candidates eligible for the post can apply on or before 15 June 2018. Candidates selected will undergo 22 weeks Basic Training at INS Chilka followed by Professional training in the allotted trade in various Naval Training Establishments.

Eligibility details for Indian Navy recruitment 2018-

1) Educational qualification- Candidates should have passed 10+2 examination with Mathematics & Physics and Chemistryor Biologyor Computer Science from a recognized university.

2) Other qualifications- Candidate should possess the required physical standards. Minimum height required is 157 cms and minimum chest expansion required is 5 cms.

3) Age limit- The age of candidate should be between 17-21 years on the day of enrolment.

4) Selection Process- Selection will be on the basis of written test, Physical Fitness Test and Medical Fitness test.

Indian Navy recruitment 2018: How to apply-

Step 1: Log into the official website- www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Step 2: Register on the homepage with the required details.

Step 3: Login with required credentials.

Step 4: Fill the application form and submit.

Step 5: Download the application page and keep for further reference.

Indian Navy recruitment 2018: Important Dates-

The last date of application is 15 June 2018.