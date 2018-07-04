Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: Jobs for 10th pass candidates; check details here

Indian Navy has invited applications for 24 vacancies for Civilian Motor Driver post. (Reuters)

Indian Navy has invited applications for 24 vacancies for Civilian Motor Driver post. Interested candidates can apply before July 21, 2018. The minimum qualification required for a candidate to be eligible is ‘Matriculation Pass or equivalent from a recognised Board or Institution and knowledge of first-line maintenance.’ Candidates need to be between 18 to 25 years of age to be eligible for the post.

How to apply for Indian Navy Civilian Driver Posts:

Eligible candidates can apply for the post via prescribed format by visit the official website gnarecruitment.com before July 21, 2018.

Mode of selection:

– Shortlisting of Application: Indian Navy at their discretion may restrict the number of eligible candidates, whose applications are registered, by shortlisting as per merit in the ration 1:25 to the number of vacancies based on the marks obtained in the minimum requisite educational qualification for the post.

– Scheme of Written Examination: All shortlisted candidates will have to appear in written examination consisting of objective type questions based on the qualification. The exam will be bilingual- English and Hindi. It will be a 100 marks paper – General Intelligence (30), General English (10), Numerical Aptitude (20) and Awareness in relevant field/trade (40).

Date of Examination: The exact date, time and venue of the examination will be communicated on the Admit Card issued to the shortlisted candidates. Indian Naval website indiannavy.nic.in may also be referred from time to time for any further instructions.

Place of posting/Duty station: The selected candidates would be required to serve in various unit/sub-units/departments under the jurisdiction of the Headquarters, Goa Naval Area. Since all the cadres are locally controlled by the Flag Officer Commanding, Goa Naval Area, posting at stations other than Goa is totally ruled out. The candidates are therefore requested to take a note that they will be required to settle at Goa at least till their job/engagement in Indian Navy.