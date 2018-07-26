Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: Jobs alert! Check here how to apply

Indian Navy has invited applications for recruitment to several posts of Boat Crew Personnel

Indian Navy has invited applications for recruitment to several posts of Boat Crew Personnel. The candidates interested in the posts need to apply through the prescribed format on or before August 28, 2018.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2018 Notification Details:-

Advertisement No: davp/10702/11/0052/1819

Indian Navy Recruitment 2018 Important Dates:-

Closing date of application:- August 28, 2018.

Indian Navy Jobs 2018 vacancy details:-

There are total 100 posts.

1. Master Grade-I-5 Posts

2. Master Grade-II-6 Posts

3. Syrang of Lascar-6 Posts

4. Lascar-I-46 Posts

5. Senior Engine Driver-6 Posts

6. Engine Driver II Class-2 Posts

7. Engine Driver-14 Posts

8. Greaser-6 Posts

9. Fireman-9 Posts

Indian Navy Jobs 2018 Educational qualifications, Technical experience:-

1. Master Grade-I: A candidate must be a matriculate with Certificate of Master 1stClass I.S.V. two years’ experience of independently handling of a vessel of not less than 30 nominal horsepower.

2. Master Grade-II: A candidate must be a matriculate with Certificate of Master 2ndClass I.S.V. two years’ experience of independently handling of a vessel of not less than 20 nominal horsepower.

3. Syrang of Lascar: A candidate must be a matriculate with Two years’ service/experience as a Sukhani of a vessel of not less 20 horsepower and should possess Knowledge of Storm and distress signals, charts and compass.

4. Lascar-I: A candidate must be a matriculate with knowledge of Swimming.

5. Senior Engine Driver: An applicant must be a matriculate with Certificate of Competency as 1st Class Engine Driver. Minimum 2 years’ service on a vessel of not less than 225 B.H.P. as Incharge.

6. Engine Driver II Class: An applicant must be a matriculate with Certificate of Competency as Engine Driver 2nd Class.Two years’ service as a Syrang/Tindal on a vessel of over 400 B.H.P.

7. Engine Driver: The candidate should have a degree of matriculation with permit from Mercantile Marine Department for Class III Driver. 2 years’ experience as Crew Engine Room.

8. Greaser: The candidate should have a degree of matriculation with 3 years’ service on a Seagoing vessel.

9. Fireman: The candidate should have a degree of matriculation with The candidate should have a degree of matriculation with knowledge of Swimming.

Selection procedure for Indian Navy Boat Crew Personnel:-

The applicants have to go through the written examination, physical endurance and swimming test for selection to above-mentioned posts.

How to apply for Indian Navy Boat Crew Personnel:-

An applicant needs to send the application at the following address- ‘The Admiral Superintendent {for Manager Personnel}, Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam – 530014’ within August 28, 2018.