Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs notified, check details at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in

The course will begin in April next year.

The Indian Navy has issued notifications for a number of posts including, chefs, steward and hygienists. Applications have been invited for March-April 2019 batch. The course will begin in April next year. Thos interested may apply in the prescribed format on or before July 1. Candidates may apply at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Important dates

Last date for submission of application through online mode: 1 July 2018

Educational qualifications

Candidates applying for above said posts must have passed class 10 exam from recognised boards and equivalent institutes.

Selection Process

Candidates will be recruited on how they perform in the written test, physical fitness test (PFT) and fitness in the medical exam.

How to apply

Those who are interested to apply may do so through the online mode on or before July 1 at 2018.

Steps to apply online

* At first, candidates are required to visit the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in.

* They are required to register with valid email and active email id with a mobile number that is working.

* Candidates are advised to register either with or without Aadhaar.

* Now, they have to click on Login with the registered email id and then click on opportunities.

* They are now advised to click on Apply and fill the form and submit it. They will also have to upload a photo with a blue background.