Indian Navy recruitment 2018: Applications invited through SSC; check how to apply

Indian Navy recruitment 2018: The Indian Navy has invited applications for recruitment to several posts through Short Service Commission (SSC). Those candidates who are willing to apply can do so by visiting the official website of Indian Navy i.e joinindiannavy.gov.in. The submission for online application will begin from tomorrow i.e. September 15, 2018. The last date for submission of online application is October 05, 2018. The course, for candidates, who will be selected for the job will take place from July 2019 at the Indian Naval Academy located at Kerala’s Ezhimala.

Indian Navy recruitment 2018 Important Dates:-

Submission of Online application: September 15, 2018.

Closing of Online application: October 05, 2018.

Indian Navy Short Service Commission 2018 vacancy details:-

A total of 37 posts are there.

SSC (Logistics) (Male or Female)- 20 posts

SSC X (IT) (Male)- 15 posts

SSC (Law) (Male or Female)- 02 posts

Educational qualification for Indian Navy Short Service Commission 2018:-

SSC (Logistics) (Male or Female): To apply for ‘SSC (Logistics) (Male or Female)’ post, an individual need to have a degree in First Class in B.E or B.Tech in any discipline or First Class MBA or B.Sc or B.Com or B.Sc (IT) With first class with a PG Diploma in Finance I Logistics I Supply Chain 60 per cent Management I Material Management or (iv) MCA I M.Sc (IT) with First Class or (v)B.Architecture with First Class.

SSCX (IT): To apply for ‘SSCX (IT)’ post, an individual need to have a degree in BE or B.Tech or M.Tech (Computer Science / Computer Engg / IT) / M.Sc (Computer / IT)/ BCA / MCA.

SSC (Law): To apply for ‘SSC (Law)’ post, an individual need to have a degree in Law.

Exam pattern for Indian Navy Short Service Commission 2018:-

The willing applicants will be selected on the basis of the performance in- Stage 1 Test (Day One) and Stage 2 Test (Four days).

Stage 1: The ‘Stage 1’ test will consist of Intelligence Test, Picture Perception and Discussion test.

Know how to apply for Indian Navy Short Service Commission 2018:-

The willing applicants need to visit the official website of Indian Navy i.e www. joinindiannavy.gov.in. The application must be submitted on or before October 05, 2018.