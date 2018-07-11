Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for this post, salary up to Rs 81,000; check hqgnanavyciviliansrect.com

Shortlisted candidates will be issued issued admit cards.

The Indian Navy has invited applications for the post of Civilian Motor Driver Grade-II (Group ‘C’, non-gazetted non-industrial) at Goa Naval Area, Vasco-Da-Gama, Goa. Interested candidates may apply at official website hqgnanavyciviliansrect.com. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test.

Shortlisted candidates will be issued issued admit cards. It will contain the exact date, time and venue of the exam.

Vacancy details

Total number of vacant posts: 24

Post

Civilian Motor Driver Grade-II

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have passed matriculation or equivalent from any board or institution recognised by the government. They must also have knowledge of first-line maintenance. Candidates must also be having a driving license for heavy motor vehicle and motorcycles. Two-year practical experience in HMV driving is needed.

Age limit:

Candidates must not be more than 25 years of age and should be at least 18 years. Age relaxation will be given as per government norms.

Pay scale

Those selected will get a monthly salary of Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100.

Selection process

Candidates will have to undergo a written test. The exam will have objective type questions based on essential/desirable qualifications having below aspects:

Awareness in relevant trade/field: 40

General Intelligence/Awareness and Reasoning: 30

Numerical Aptitude: 20

General English: 10

Candidates may also have to take skill/ practical test to check the proficiency/knowledge of the aspirants in relevant trades.