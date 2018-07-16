Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: 100 jobs for Class 10th pass, here are all the details

Indian Navy has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Boat Crew Personnel. (PTI)

Indian Navy has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Boat Crew Personnel. The last date to apply for the vacancies is August 28, 2018. Interested candidates need to send applications to ‘The Admiral Superintendent (for Manager Personnel), Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam – 530014’ before the last date of the form.

Here is all you need to know about the vacancies:

There are 100 posts available in various departments.

Indian Navy Vacancy Details:

– Master Grade-I-5 Posts

– Master Grade-II-6 Posts

– Syrang of Lascar-6 Posts

– Lascar-I-46 Posts

– Senior Engine Driver-6 Posts

– Engine Driver II Class-2 Posts

– Engine Driver-14 Posts

– Greaser-6 Posts

– Fireman-9 Posts

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational/Technical Qualification & Experience:

Master Grade-I: Matriculate with Certificate of Master 1stClass I.S.V. two years’ experience of independently handling of a vessel of not less than 30 nominal horsepower.

Master Grade-II: Class 10th pass with a certificate of master 2nd Class I.S.V two years’ experience of independently handling of a vessel of not less than 20 nominal horsepower.

Syrang of Lascar: Class 10 pass with two years’ service/experience as a Sukhani of a vessel of not less 20 horsepower. Also, the candidate should possess knowledge of storm and distress signals, charts and compass.

Lascar-I: Matriculate with knowledge of Swimming.

Senior Engine Driver: Matriculate with Certificate of Competency as 1st Class Engine Driver. Minimum of two years’ service on a vessel of not less than 225 B.H.P. as Incharge.

Engine Driver II Class: Class 10 with certificate of competency as Engine Driver 2nd Class. Two years’ service as a Syrang/Tindal on a vessel of over 400 B.H.P.

Engine Driver: Matriculate with permit from Mercantile Marine Department for Class III Driver. 2 years’ experience as Crew Engine Room.

Greaser: Matriculate with three years’ service on a Seagoing vessel.

Fireman: Class 10th with knowledge of Swimming.

Selection Process: The selection process includes a written examination, physical endurance and swimming test for the candidates.