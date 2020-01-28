Indian Navy MR Recruitment: Indian Navy MR Admit Card 2020 released; check steps to download, other details

All candidates who have applied for Indian Navy MR (Matric Recruit) Posts for October 2020 Batch should log on to the Indian Navy website, www.joinindiannavy.gov.in, in order to download their admit cards.
Indian Navy MR Recruitment: Indian Navy on Tuesday released the Indian Navy MR Admit Card 2020 on their official website. All candidates who have applied for Indian Navy MR (Matric Recruit) Posts for October 2020 Batch should log on to the Indian Navy website, www.joinindiannavy.gov.in, in order to download their admit cards. The admit cards have been released for the posts of Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR), Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Matric Recruit.
According to a notification on the website, the Indian Navy MR Admit Card link is available from January 28 to February 7, 2020, only. All candidates, who are willing to appear for the examination, should log on to the website on or before February 7 to download the admit card. The link to download the admit card is https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/en/account/login
Indian Navy Admit Card 2020: Steps to follow to download
1. Visit the Indian Navy official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in
2. Click on the login option available on the top right of the webpage
3. Enter your registration number and roll number
4. Click on Submit
5. Download the Indian Navy 2020 Admit Card and keep a print out for future use
Indian Navy MR Exam 2020
All details regarding the Indian Navy MR Exam is mentioned on the Indian Navy MR Sailor Admit Card. Candidates appearing for the examination can check their admit cards for all details. The Indian Navy MR Exam will be conducted online. The level of Indian Navy MR test will be that of Class 10. The question paper will contain a total of 50 multiple choice questions divided into two sections: Science & Mathematics and General Knowledge. Each question will carry 1 mark each and the time allotted to complete the test will be 30 minutes only.
Candidates should keep in mind that negative marking will be done for wrong answers. One fourth (0.25) of the marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. Candidates will be selected on the basis of how they perform state-wise in the Computer-based Examination, subject to qualifying Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and fitness in Medical Examinations. The Navy had invited applications from unmarried males for enrolling as sailors for 400 vacancies for the post of Matric Recruit (MR) October 2020 batch.
