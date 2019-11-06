Indian Navy jobs: Applications invited for over 2700 vacancies | Check posts, salary other details

The interested candidates should apply through the official website of Indian Navy – joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy recruitment 2020: The Indian Navy has released notification inviting application from candidates for 2,700 vacancies. Over two thousand of these vacancies are for the posts of Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR), Matric Recruit (MR), Musician (MUS), Sports Entry and the rest 500 in the post of Artificer Apprentices (AA).

The interested candidates should apply through the official website of Indian Navy – joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy MR: Important Dates:

The application process started on November 8, 2019

The application process will end on November 18, 2019.

The date of the examination has not yet been released.

Indian Navy SSR: Eligibility Criteria:

> Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) – The candidate needs to have 12th pass certificate with Maths and Physics compulsory and either Chemistry or Biology or Computer Science from a recognised national or state board.

> Artificer Apprentice (AA) – The candidate needs to have 12th pass certificate with 60% or more marks with Maths and Physics compulsory and either Chemistry or Biology or Computer Science from a recognised national or state board.

Indian Navy: Age limit:

The interested candidates should be below 19 years of age.

Indian Navy jobs: How to apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website — joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: GO to the ‘Ways to join’ tab

Step 3: Register yourself with your mail id

Step 4: Click on ‘Current Opportunities’ and then go to apply

Step 5: Fill up the application form, upload the relevant documents and submit it

Indian Navy: Exam Pattern:

The exam will be conducted in Hindi and English and will be in an objective type format. The question paper will have four sections — English, Maths, Science and General Knowledge.

After the test, they will have to go through physical test, medical test followed by a final screening.

Indian Navy: Salary

During the training period, the selected candidates will get a stipend of Rs 14,600 per month. After completing the initial training, the selected candidates will get placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix (Rs. 21,700-69,100). They will also get Military Service Pay of Rs. 5200 per month, along with Dearness Allowance DA and “X” Group pay of Rs 6200 per month (only for Artificer Apprentice (AA).