Indian Navy Job Vacancy 2018: Applications invited for SSC posts with upto Rs 2 lakh salary at joinindiannavy.gov.in; Check details here

Indian Navy Job Vacancy 2018!

Indian Navy Job Vacancy 2018: Want to serve the country? Here is a good opportunity for you as the Indian Navy has invited candidates to apply for various services at joinindiannavy.gov.in. Aspirants who have what it takes to defend the borders can visit the official website now to check more details of the same and apply online. According to an official jobs notification released by the Indian Navy, unmarried male/female candidates can fill in the online application for Short Service Commission in Executive Branch (Logistics & Law Cadre) along with SSC in Information Technology (for unmarried males only) now on the official website. This recruitment is taking place for the course that will commence from July 2019 at the Indian Naval Academy Ezhimala, Kerala.

Mentioned below are the details that will come in handy for candidates to apply online.

Indian Navy Job Vacancy 2018: Important Dates-

Starting Date of Online Application: September 15, 2018

Last Date of Online Application: October 5, 2018

Indian Navy Job Vacancy 2018: Posts on offer-

SSC (Logistics) (Male or Female)– 20 Posts

SSC X (IT) (Male) – 15 Posts

SSC (Law) (Male or Female) – 2 Posts

Indian Navy Job Vacancy 2018: Eligibility Criteria-

SSC (Logistics) (Male or Female) – First Class inB.E/B.Tech in any discipline or First Class MBA or B.Sc /B.Com/B.Sc (IT) With first class with a PG Diploma in Finance I Logistics I Supply Chain 60% Management I Material Management or (iv) MCA I M.Sc (IT) with First Class or (v)B.Architecture with First Class.

SSCX (IT): BE / B.Tech / M.Tech (Computer Science / Computer Engg / IT) / M.Sc (Computer / IT)/ BCA / MCA.

SSC (Law): Degree in Law

Indian Navy Job Vacancy 2018: Salary Structure with 7th Pay Commission benefits-

Sub Lieutenant (S Lt): Level 10- Rs 56100- Rs 110700

Lieutenant (Lt):Level 10B- Rs 61300- Rs 120900

Lieutenant CDR (Lt Cdr): Level 11- Rs 69400- Rs 136900

Commander (Cdr): Level 12A- Rs 121200- Rs 212400

Indian Navy Job Vacancy 2018: Selection Process-

Shortlisted candidates will be selected for stage I Test (Day one) and Stage II Test (Four days). Stage I test consists of Intelligence Test, Picture Perception and Discussion test and will be conducted on the first day of arrival at SSB.