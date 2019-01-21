Indian jobseekers are now preferring Canada, the UK

In fact, the report indicated that Indians are exploring opportunities in Canada nearly twice as much as they did two years ago, with a substantial shift in cross-border searches from the US to Canada.
According to a recent report from the Indeed job site, Canada and the UK have gained in popularity amongst international jobseekers, including Indians. “There has been a fall in share of searches for jobs in the US, presumably owing to its immigration policies, and a large portion of jobseeker interest has been picked up by Canada and the UK. The searches are primarily for high-paying tech, research and finance roles,” the report noted. Through its visa programmes such as Express Entry and Global Skills, Canada is opening avenues to skilled foreign workers.
In fact, the report indicated that Indians are exploring opportunities in Canada nearly twice as much as they did two years ago, with a substantial shift in cross-border searches from the US to Canada. Between August 2016 and July 2018, the US share of job searches from India fell from 60% to 50%, while there was a rise in searches for Canada from 6% to 13%. When it comes to the UK, data indicated that jobs that involve technology, finance and language skills are getting popular with foreign jobseekers.
