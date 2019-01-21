Indian jobseekers are now preferring Canada, the UK

By: | Published: January 21, 2019 12:15 AM

In fact, the report indicated that Indians are exploring opportunities in Canada nearly twice as much as they did two years ago, with a substantial shift in cross-border searches from the US to Canada.

Indian jobseekers are now preferring Canada, the UK (Representative image)

According to a recent report from the Indeed job site, Canada and the UK have gained in popularity amongst international jobseekers, including Indians. “There has been a fall in share of searches for jobs in the US, presumably owing to its immigration policies, and a large portion of jobseeker interest has been picked up by Canada and the UK. The searches are primarily for high-paying tech, research and finance roles,” the report noted. Through its visa programmes such as Express Entry and Global Skills, Canada is opening avenues to skilled foreign workers.

READ ALSO | IRCTC users alert! You won’t be able to book tickets on irctc.co.in e-ticketing website if using these systems

In fact, the report indicated that Indians are exploring opportunities in Canada nearly twice as much as they did two years ago, with a substantial shift in cross-border searches from the US to Canada. Between August 2016 and July 2018, the US share of job searches from India fell from 60% to 50%, while there was a rise in searches for Canada from 6% to 13%. When it comes to the UK, data indicated that jobs that involve technology, finance and language skills are getting popular with foreign jobseekers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. Indian jobseekers are now preferring Canada, the UK
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition