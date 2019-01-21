Indian jobseekers are now preferring Canada, the UK (Representative image)

According to a recent report from the Indeed job site, Canada and the UK have gained in popularity amongst international jobseekers, including Indians. “There has been a fall in share of searches for jobs in the US, presumably owing to its immigration policies, and a large portion of jobseeker interest has been picked up by Canada and the UK. The searches are primarily for high-paying tech, research and finance roles,” the report noted. Through its visa programmes such as Express Entry and Global Skills, Canada is opening avenues to skilled foreign workers.

READ ALSO | IRCTC users alert! You won’t be able to book tickets on irctc.co.in e-ticketing website if using these systems

In fact, the report indicated that Indians are exploring opportunities in Canada nearly twice as much as they did two years ago, with a substantial shift in cross-border searches from the US to Canada. Between August 2016 and July 2018, the US share of job searches from India fell from 60% to 50%, while there was a rise in searches for Canada from 6% to 13%. When it comes to the UK, data indicated that jobs that involve technology, finance and language skills are getting popular with foreign jobseekers.