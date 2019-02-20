Indian Forest Service exam notification 2019 released at upsc.gov.in; check UPSC IFS examination details here

Indian Forest Service exam notification 2019!

Indian Forest Service exam notification 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification for Indian Forest Service (IFS) examination 2019 at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in to apply for the same now. It is important for aspirants to note that if tey wish to apply for the Indian Forest Service examination, then they will have to appear for the Civil Services (IAS) preliminary exam and qualify the same in order to reach the second level of the Indian Forest Service (Main) examination (Written and Interview). There is one common application form that candidates have to fill after making sure that they fulfil the requisite eligibility criteria. The last date to apply for the posts is March 18, 2019 till 18.00 Hours.

As per the notification, the Commission will hold a Screening Test on June 2, 2019 in order select candidates for Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2019 through Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2019. The Main examination is likely to take place in the month of December 2019.

Indian Forest Service exam notification 2019: Post details-

The number of vacancies to be filled on the results of the examination is expected to be approximately 90. Candidates need to note that the number of vacancies are subject to alteration by the commission.

Indian Forest Service exam notification 2019: Eligibility Criteria-

Age limit- Minimum 21 years, Maximum- 32 years as on August 1, 2019

– The interested candidate should have completed their Bachelor’s degree with at least one of the subjects- Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics and Zoology.

OR

– They should possess a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, Forestry or in Engineering from a recognised varsity in the country.

Indian Forest Service exam notification 2019: Examination scheme-

A. PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION: This exam will have two compulsory Papers of 200 marks each.

B. MAIN EXAMINATION:

Part- I

Paper I—General English (300 Marks)

Paper II—General Knowledge (300 Marks)

Papers III, IV, V and VI.—Any two subjects to be selected from the list of the optional subjects released by the commission. Each subject will have two papers.— 200 marks for each paper.

Part- II

Interview for Personality Test (300 Marks)

Note: Candidates can go through the full notification of Indian Forest Service (IFS) on the official website of UPSC.