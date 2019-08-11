Indian Coast Guard Yantrik recruitment 2019: Here’s how to apply

The selected candidates will be joining as Yantrik in the 01/2020 batch with the course commencing in the month of February 2020.

Indian Coast Guard Yantrik recruitment 2019: Indian Coast Guard is inviting application for the posts of Navik (General duty). Candidates who are eligible can visit the official website – joinindiancoastguard.gov.in to apply for the same. The application process has already started and the last date is August 17, 2019. The selected candidates will be joining as Yantrik in the 01/2020 batch with the course commencing in the month of February 2020.

Pay scale:

The pay scale for the selected candidates for Indian Coast Guard Yantrik recruitment 2019 has been listed at Rs 29,200 per month (Pay Level-5) in addition to Rs 6,200 as dearness allowance.

Age Limit: The candidates who have the educational qualification for the same should not be over 22 years of age to apply for the post,

Eligibility criteria: Those who have matriculation certificate or equivalent and hold a diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical/ Electronics and Telecommunication with 60 percent marks in aggregate fulfil the eligibility criteria for this Indian Coast Guard post. It must noted that there is 5 percent relaxation in above minimum cut off for SC/ST candidates and sports persons who have played at the National level and obtained 1st, 2nd or 3rd position in any field sports events at the Open National Championship/ Interstate National Championship. The relaxation will also be given to the wards of Coast Guard uniform personnel who lost their lives while in service

Selection process for the Indian Coast Guard Yantrik recruitment 2019: The written test will be the basis for the selection process of the candidates.

How to apply for Indian Coast Guard Yantrik recruitment 2019

The candidates can apply online through the official website- joinindiancoastguard.gov.in on or before August 17, 2019.

Admit Card for Indian Coast Guard Yantrik recruitment 2019

The admit card for the written exam will be made available online from September 01, 2019.

How to download Indian Coast guard Yantrik admit card 2019

Step 1: Head to the official website – joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Step 2: Select ‘link to download e-admit card for Yantrik’ on the homepage

Step 3: After a new page opens, log in using application number

Step 4: Admit card will appear and download for later use.