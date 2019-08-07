Indian Coast Guard to recruit 12th Pass candidates for Navik Ground Duty posts; Apply online at www.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Indian Coast Guard recruitment: Outstanding National level sportsmen will get 5 per cent relaxation in minimum cut off marks

Indian Coast Guard Jobs 2019: Indian Coast Guard has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Navik (General Duty). Eligible candidates can take part in the recruitment drive and apply for the vacancy through the official website from 26 August to 01 September 2019 till 5 PM. Successful candidates will be given admission to 01/2020 Batch.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment: Important Dates

Submission of online application begins – 26 August 2019

Last date for online application – 01 September 2019 till 5 PM

Indian Coast Guard Navik Vacancy details

Navik (General Duty) 10+2 ENTRY – 01/2020 Batch

Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Candidates should have passed 10+2 with Maths and Physics from an education board recognized by Central/State Government with minimum 50 per cent aggregate marks. There is a provision for 5 per cent relaxation in minimum cut off for SC/ST candidates.

Outstanding sports personnel who have obtained 1st, 2nd or 3rd position in any field sports events at the Open National Championship/Interstate National Championship will also get 5 per cent relaxation in minimum cut off marks. This relaxation will also extend applicable to the wards of Coast Guard uniform personnel deceased while in service.

In determining the cut-off percentage for a particular state, the final decision will be taken depending upon the number of applications with higher percentage received.

Age Limit:

18 to 22 Years

Selection Procedure for Indian Coast Guard Navik Post

The selection procedure includes written examination and physical fitness tests followed by medical examination.

How to Apply for Indian Coast Guard Navik Posts 2019

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format through official website www.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in from 26 August to 01 September 2019.

Candidates are advised to visit the Indian Coast Guard recruitment website for detailed advertisement.