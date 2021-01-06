Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: Application opens for 358 posts — check salary, eligibility details

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: The Indian Coast Guard exam will likely be held in the month of March and as per the notice the result of the online exam will tentatively be announced within 20 days after the stage-I exam.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: The Indian Coast Guard has invited applications for 358 Navik and Yantrik posts on its website. The online application for Indian Coast Guard Navik vacancies began on January 5, 2021 and will end at 6pm on January 19.

Applicants will have to clear a recruitment exam for recruitment to Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik posts. Applicants can check the details and apply on Indian Coast Guard’s website — joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 Eligibility

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 – Educational Qualification:

a) Navik (General Duty): For Indian Coast Guard Navik (General Duty) post, candidates must be 10+2 passed with Maths and Physics from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

b) Navik (Domestic Branch): For Indian Coast Guard Navik (Domestic Branch) post, candidates must be 10th Class passed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

c) Yantrik: For Indian Coast Guard Yantrik post, candidates must be 10th class passed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE) and have a Diploma in Electrical or Mechanical or Electronics or Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering that is approved by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 Age Limit:

The applicants’ minimum age should be 18 years and their maximum age must be below 22 years as follows:

(a) For Navik (GD) and Yantrik: Applicants must be born between 01 August, 1999, to 31 July, 2003 (both dates inclusive).

(b) For Navik (DB): Applicants must be born between 01 October, 1999, to 30 September, 2003 (both dates inclusive).

The Indian Coast Guard job advertisement specifies that the upper age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC (non-creamy) candidates is applicable only if posts are reserved for them.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 Selection Process:

The candidates will first have to clear an online exam followed by a physical fitness test and document verification process. The Indian Coast Guard exam will likely be held in the month of March and as per the notice the result of the online exam will tentatively be announced within 20 days after the stage-I exam.

Indian Coast Guard Navik and Yantrik Salary:

Candidates selected for the post of Navik (General Duty) and Navik (Domestic Branch) will receive a basic pay of Rs 21,700 (Pay Level-3) plus Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on nature of duty/place of posting as per the prevailing regulations.

Candidates selected for the post of Yantrik will receive a basic pay of Rs 29,200 (Pay Level-5). In addition, they will also receive Yantrik pay at Rs 6,200 plus Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on nature of duty/place of posting as per the prevailing regulations. For details, candidates can check the job notification at bit.ly/3rYdvm3.