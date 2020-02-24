Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2020: Recruitment for these posts announced – check application dates, salary

The interested candidates can also visit the official website at- joinindiancoastguard.gov.in for further details.

The Indian Coast Guard has announced vacancies for the recruitment to the post of Yantrik. The mode to fill the application form is online, and the candidates can apply online till March 22, 2020. Interested candidates can apply online through the website- joinindiancoastguard.gov.in till 11:59 PM.

The interested candidates can also visit the official website at- joinindiancoastguard.gov.in for further details.

Important dates:-

Last date to submit online application form – March 22, 2020

Release of e-admit card (tentative) – Second week of April 2020

Final result likely to be declared – July 2020

Basic training to commence – August 2020

Age limit:-

The minimum age of the willing candidate should be 18 years and maximum age should be 22 years. The candidate should be born between August 1, 1998, to July 31, 2002. However, relaxation of age limit is there for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe (SC/ ST) and Other Backward Class (OBC) as per the government rules.

Vacancy details:-

A total of 37 individuals will be recruited.

Yantrik Technical (Mechanical)- 19 posts

Yantrik Technical (Electrical)- 03 posts

Yantrik Technical (Electronics and Telecommunication)- 15 posts

Pay and allowances:-

On selection, the eligible candidates will get salary in Basic Pay of Rs 29,200. Apart from this, they will also receive Rs 6,200+ Dearness Allowance (DA) and other allowance based on duty/ place/ posting etc.

Exam Centre:-

The written test will be conducted at four cities- Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Noida.

Promotion:-

An eligible candidate will get a promotion up to the rank of Pradhan Sahayak Engineer with the pay scale of Rs 47,600,+ Yantrik pays at Rs 6,200 with Dearness Allowance (DA). However, promotion to the next level fully depends on the individual’s performance.

Exam pattern:-

Selection will be on the basis of written test, physical fitness test (PFT) and medical examination. In the written test, there will be objective type questions.