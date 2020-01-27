Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2020: Check salary, qualification details for 260 vacancies

Those who are selected will receive their training at INS Chilka. (Representative image)

Candidates willing to serve the Indian Navy have got a chance to fulfill their dreams. The Indian Coast Guard has issued a notification for the post of Navik. Those looking to apply, may do so at the official website joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. While the notification was issued in the first week of this month, the application form was released on January 26. The last date to apply is February 2.

The Navy is looking to fill up as many as 260 posts. Those who are between the age group of 18 to 22 may apply. For candidates in reserved category, there is a relaxation in the upper age. Those who have passed class 12 are eligible to apply. While candidates must have secured a minimum of 50 marks in class 12, for reserved category candidates, the passing mark is 45.

Please note that on joining Indian Coast Guard, the selected candidates will be placed in Basic pay of Rs. 21700/- (Pay Level-3), and get Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on

their place of posting and the nature of duty as per the prevailing regulations.

Here’s how candidates may apply:

1. Candidates have to first visit the official website joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link ‘opportunities’.

3. Now, on the next page, click on the ‘gender’ button.

4. After selecting post, click on ‘I agree’ button.

5. Candidates can then fill up the forms, and upload images.

6. Then candidates can make their payments.

The selection of candidates will include written test, physical fitness test (PFT) as well as fitness in the medical exam. Candidates will be called for medical test, based on their performance in the written exam. Those who are selected will receive their training at INS Chilka. This will be followed by sea training and then professional training.