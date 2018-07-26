Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2018: Job alert! Check how to apply for the Yantrik Post

The Indian Coast Guard has invited application from AICTE approved Diploma holders in Electrical or, Mechanical or, Electronics and Telecommunication for the position of ‘Yantrik’. The exam will be held in just four centres across the country namely – Noida, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai.

The maximum age limit of the job is 22, whereas the minimum age is set at 18. The candidates should also be of at least 157cms in height. He should be able to run 1.6 km in 7 minutes and perform at least 20 squats and 10 push-ups.

Important Dates:

Date of the beginning of the registration process: July 23, 2018

Last date of Registering: August 01, 2018 (Before 5 PM)

Admit Card Download: August 13, 2018

Exam Date (Yet to be declared): October 2018

Click here to apply for the exam

Educational Qualification:

1. Class 10th pass from ICSE, CBSE, State Board or equivalent examination from a recognized Board

2. AICTE approved Diploma in Electrical or, Mechanical or, Electronics and Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering with 60% marks

Type of Exam:

1. The primary test will be a Written Test

2. Once a candidate qualifies the written test, he/she will be subjected to Physical Examination or Medical Standard Test.

The Indian Coast Guard training course of the selected candidates will commence from February 2019.