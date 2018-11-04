Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2018: Apply for Asst Commandant posts at www.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Date of opening the online application will be November 18, 2018 and the last date to fill the online application is November 30 2018.

The Indian Coast Guard has invited online application for the recruitment of Assistant Commandant post. Eligible candidates can apply for the group A Gazetted officer post on the official website of the Coastguard at www.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. Once registered, a unique application/registration number will be provided to the candidate. Candidates are advised to note down this application number for future reference.

Date of opening the online application will be November 18, 2018 and the last date to fill the online application is November 30 2018. Admit card will be available for print from December 09 2018 onwards.

According to the official notification, the Preliminary Selection will be conducted tentatively from December 17, 2018, to January 17 2019.

Steps to apply:

To fill the application form, a candidate needs to login to the website and click on ‘opportunities’ button. For complete details about the eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to read the official notification available on www.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

The candidate needs to select any one post to be applied from the listed below:

(aa) Asst. Commandant General Duty (male).

(ab) Asst. Commandant General Duty (SSA, women).

(ac) Asst. Commandant Commercial Pilot License (CPL) (SSA) both male and female.

(ac) Asst. Commandant (Law)both male and female.

Selection process:

Stage 1

Short Listing of Applications: Short-listing criteria will be based on higher percentage of marks in the qualifying examination and the notification stated that the qualifying cut off for a particular branch or centre may be increased more than 60 per cent if more applications with higher per cent are received.

(b)Preliminary Selection: Shortlisted candidates will be called for preliminary selection at given date and time which will consist of Mental Ability Test/ Cognitive Aptitude Test and Picture Perception & Discussion Test.

Stage -2

Final Selection: Candidates who qualify preliminary selection will be called for final selection. It will consist of psychological Test, group task and interview (personality test).