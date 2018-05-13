Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2018: Applications invited for a number of posts; here’s how to apply

Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2018:Interested candidates can apply on or before June 1 till 5 pm.

The Indian Coast Guard has issued notification for the post of Assistant Commandant (Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officer) in General Duty (Pilot), General Duty and Commercial Pilot Entry (CPL) Branch. Interested candidates can apply on or before June 1 till 5 pm. The commencement of submission of form will start from May 19. Candidates can apply online at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Eligibility criteria:

Commercial Pilot Entry (CPL): Candidates must at least be Class 12th pass with 60 per cent marks in aggregate. The person must have current/valid commercial pilot license (CPL) issued/validated by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)

General Duty/General Duty (Pilot)- The person must have done graduation from any recognised University. The candidate also must had Mathematics and Physics as subjects till Intermediate or Class 12 of 10+2+3 scheme of education or equal to it.

How to apply

Candidates can apply through the online mode on or before 1 June 2018 in the above-given website.

Selection process

1) Shortlisting: Shortlisting of candidates will be based on higher percentage of marks in the qualifying exam and the qualifying cut off for a particular centre or branch may be raised more than 60 percent if more applications with higher percent are received.

2) Preliminary Selection: Those candidates who are shortlisted will be called Preliminary Selection at given date and time. It will have Mental Ability Test/ Cognitive Aptitude Test and Picture Perception & Discussion Test (PP&DT).

Aptitude tests will be in English and will be of objective type. Candidates are expected to speak and discuss in English during PP & DT. However, if they wish so, candidates can also speak in Hindi. Please, note that date/ time and venue of Preliminary Selection after being allotted will not be changed.

3) Those who qualify Preliminary Selection will then be called for Final Selection. The Indian Coast Guard will upload date and venue for Final Selection Board at the official website. This final selection will consist of Psychological Test, Group Task and Interview (Personality test). All documents/ certificates that verified during PSB will also have to be produced in originals during FSB.