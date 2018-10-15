Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2018: Job alert for 10th pass candidates! Apply now at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in for latest vacancy

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2018!

Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2018: Here is your chance to join one of the divisions of the Indian Armed Forces. The Indian Coast Guard has invited candidates to apply for the post of Navik on its official website at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. The post of Navik includes the Domestic Branch that consists of the cook and steward post. The online application link has been activated on the website today and the same will continue till October 29, 2018. Interested candidate should fill the online application on or before the last date. One of the important things that candidates need to know is the posts on offer is only available to male candidates. Check the details mentioned below for more information.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2018: Post details-

1. Cook: These candidates will be responsible for preparing the food as per the menu for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. They will also be accountable for the ration. From time to time, the candidate will be allotted other duties.

2. Steward: These candidates will be responsible for working as waiters in the officers mess, maintenance, housekeeping along with accounting of funds, wine and store handling, among other chores.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2018: Eligibility Criteria-

1. Interested candidates should have passed class 10th with a minimum aggregate of 50 per cent marks from a recognised institute. A relaxation of 5 per cent will be given to the SC/ST candidates.

2. Minimum age- 18 years, Maximum age- 22 years as on April 1, 2019. (Upper age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years of OBC candidates)

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2018: Pay and Promotion-

Rs 21700/- (Pay Level-3) along with Dearness Allowance. According to the notification, the scope of promotion exists upto the rank of Pradhan Adhikari who receives a pay scale of Rs 47,600 (Pay scale 8) with Dearness Allowance.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2018: How to apply-

Candidates can visit the official website of Indian Coast Guard at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in to fill the application form. Now click on the opportunities button that is located under the ‘New events’ tab. Fill the required details to complete the registration process.

Note: Candidates can visit the official website to check the full notification for the recruitment before filling the online application.