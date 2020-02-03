Indian Bank recruitment 2020: Know how to apply for multiple Indian Bank jobs

The last date to submit online application is February 10, 2020.

The Indian Bank has issued a notification inviting candidates to apply for recruitment to several posts of Specialist Officer. The mode of application is online. The interested applicants can apply by visiting the official website at indianbank.in. The last date to submit online application is February 10, 2020.

Important dates-

Last date to submit online applicants- February 10, 2020

Release of admit card/ Hall ticket- February 20, 2020

Recruitment exam- March 08, 2020

Vacancy-

A total of 138 vacancies have been listed under this notification.

Assistant Manager Credit- 85 posts

Manager Credit- 15 posts

Manager Security- 15 posts

Manager Forex- 10 posts

Manager Legal- 02 posts

Manager Dealer- 05 posts

Manager Risk Management- 05 posts

Senior Manager Risk Management- 01 post

Application fee-

The interested individuals need to pay an application fee of Rs 600. However, the candidates belonged to the reserved category, needs to pay an application fee of Rs 100.

Salary-

The candidate if selected for scale-I level posts will get a monthly salary of up to Rs 42,020. On scale- II level posts, a candidate will get a salary of Rs 45,950 and in scale-III, the candidate will get Rs 51,490 monthly salary.

Exam pattern-

A candidate will have to go through an online test and personal interview. On selection, a candidate in the scale-I level post will have to serve two years probation period from the date of joining. However, for Scale-II and III, the probation period is of one year.

Know how to apply-

(1) A candidate needs to visit the official website at indianbank.in.

(2) After visiting the homepage, the interested individuals need to click on the ‘career’.

(3) After clicking on the link, the individuals need to click on the link- Specialist Officer.

(4) A new page will appear on the screen. Now, click on ‘Online Application’.

(5) After clicking the link, a new page will display on the screen, where one needs to click on ‘New registration’ to register themselves.

(6) After the registration process gets completed. Enter the relevant details and fill the form.

(7) Check the application form once again and pay the application fee before the final submission.