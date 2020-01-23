Indian Bank recruitment 2020: Apply now for multiple Indian Bank jobs

The Indian Bank has issued a notification inviting candidates for recruitment to several posts. The mode of application is online. The interested candidates need to visit the official webpage of Indian Bank at indianbank.in. The last date to submit online application is February 10, 2020.

Important dates:-

Beginning of the online application- January 22, 2020

Last date to submit online application- February 10, 2020

The download of call letters- February 20, 2020, onwards

Date of examination- March 08, 2020

Vacancy details:-

A total of 138 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Assistant Manager Credit- 85 posts (SCALE I)

Manager Credit- 15 posts (SCALE II)

Manager Security- 15 posts (SCALE II)

Manager Forex- 10 posts (SCALE II)

Manager Legal- 02 posts (SCALE II)

Manager Dealer- 05 posts (SCALE II)

Manager Risk Management- 05 posts (SCALE II)

Senior Manager Risk Management- 01 post (SCALE III)

Pay Scale and Emoluments:-

Apart from these, the candidates on selection will also receive other benefits such as DA, CCA, HRA/ Leased Accommodation, Leave Fare Concession, Medical Aid, Hospitalization Benefits, Retirement Benefits and other perquisites as per the rules and regulations of the bank.

Educational qualification:-

The candidates applying for the post of ‘Assistant Manager Credit’, ‘Manager Credit’, ‘Manager Forex’, and ‘Manager Dealer’ must be Graduate in any discipline and Post Graduate (2 years duration) in Business/Management/Finance/Banking from a University /Institution /Board recognised by the Government of India / Government regulatory bodies, or CA/ICWA/CFA from a University/Institution/ Board recognised by Government of India / Government regulatory bodies wherever applicable.

The candidates applying for the post of ‘Manager Security’ must possess a Graduate degree in any discipline from any university recognised by the Govt of India.

The candidates applying for the post of ‘Manager Legal’ must possess a Bachelor degree in Law (LLB) and be enrolled as an advocate with Bar Council.

The candidates applying for the post of ‘Manager Risk Management’ must possess a Graduate degree in any discipline and Post Graduate (2 years duration) in any of the following subjects- Business, Management, Finance, Banking, Statistics, and Econometrics.

The candidates applying for the post of ‘Senior Manager Risk Management’ must possess a Graduate degree in any discipline and Post Graduate (2 years duration) in any of the following subjects- Business, Management, Finance, Banking, Statistics, Econometrics, Economics, Risk Management, Mathematics from a university/Institution/ Board recognised by Government of India / Government regulatory bodies wherever applicable or graduate in any discipline and FRM from GARP.