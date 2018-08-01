Indian Bank Recruitment 2018: Notification issued for 417 posts; apply at indianbank.in

Candidates who are looking to apply must visit the official site.

The Indian Bank has issued notification for Probationary Officers posts through Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) programme at Indian Bank Manipal School of Banking (IBMSB). Candidates, willing to apply may do so through prescribed format on or before August 27. Applicants may apply through indianbank.in.

Dates to remember

Opening Date to submit Application: August 1

Last Date to submit Application: August 27

Download of call letters for online exam- Prelim: September 24

Online Exam – Preliminary: October 6

Result of Online examination – Preliminary: October 17

Download of call letters for online exam- Main: October 22

Online Examination – Main: November 4

Vacancy Details

Probationary Officers: 417 jobs

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have a Graduation degree in any discipline from any University recognised by the government (or) any Equivalent qualification .

Age Limit

The minimum age for candidates applying for above posts must be 20, while maximum must be 30 years of age

How to Apply

Candidates who are looking to apply must visit the official site of Indian Bank at https://www.indianbank.in and go to the career page and apply till August 27.

Application Fees

Candidates in general and OBC categories are required to play Rs 66, while SC/ST candidates are required to pay Rs 100.