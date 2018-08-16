Indian Bank Recruitment 2018: Application invited for 417 posts – Candidates may apply at indianbank.in

Candidates may apply through the prescribed format on or before August 27.

The Indian Bank has issued notification for posts of probationary officers. Selection will be done through Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) programme at Indian Bank Manipal School of Banking (IBMSB). Candidates may apply through the prescribed format on or before August 27. Candidates may apply at www.indianbank.in

Important dates to remember

Starting date to apply online: August 1

Last date to apply online: August 27

Download of call letters for prelims: September 24

Online Exam (prelim): October 6

The result of the Online exam (prelim): October 17

Download of call letters for the online exam (Main): October 22

Online exam (Main) November 4

Vacancy Details

Probationary Officers: 417 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have a degree in any discipline from any university recognised by the government (or) any Equivalent qualification recognised by the Central Government.

Age Limit

The minimum age required for the post is 20 and the maximum age needed is 30 years of age.

How to Apply

Candidates looking to apply may do so at www.indianbank.in. After clicking on this site, candidates may move career tab and apply till August 27.

Application Fees

While the general and OBC candidates will have to pay Rs 600, SC/ST candidates will have to pay Rs 100.