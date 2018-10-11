Indian Army Recruitment: Important job alert for aspirants – Here is how eligible candidates can apply for these posts

Interested candidates can apply for the positions before 3rd November. (Source: Website)

Indian Army has announced that it will be inviting applications and will be recruiting eligible candidates for the position of religious teachers and will be given the position of Junior Commissioned officers. Interested candidates can apply for the positions before 3rd November.

Date For Online Registration

5th October 2018

Last Day For Online Registration

3rd November 2018

Vacancy Details

1. Pandit-78

2. Pandit (Gorkha)-03

3. Granthi-06

4. Maulvi(Sunni)- 05

5. Maulvi (Shia)-01

6. Padre-02

7. Bodh Monk (Mahayana)-01

Educational Qualifications for the respective positions

1. Pandit: Hindu candidates with Acharya in Sanskrit are required or candidates with Shastri in Sanskrit with a one-year diploma.

2. Granthi- Required Sikh candidates with Gyani in Punjabi.

3. Maulvi(Shia and Sunni)- Candidates are required to have Adib Alim in Urdu or Maulvi Alim in Arabic.

4. Padre: Candidates should have ordained priesthood and should be on the list of a local bishop.

5. Bodh Monk (MAHAYANA): Candidates are required to have been ordained Monk/Buddhist priest.

Candidates below the age of 25 years and over the age of 34 will not be eligible for the positions on offer.