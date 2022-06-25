Indian Army Recruitment: 458 Vacancies for Group C Civilian Posts in ASC Centre, 10th/12th pass can apply

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: The Indian Army has published a notification for recruitment to the various posts including Cook, Civilian Catering Instructor, MTS (Chowkidar), Tin Smith, EBR, Barber, Camp Guard, MTS (Mali/Gardener), MTS (Messenger/Reno Operator), Station Officer, Fireman, Fire Engineer, Fire Fitter, Civilian Motor Driver, and Cleaner for ASC Centre (South) – 2 ATC.



Around 458 vacancies have been notified under ASC Centre (South/North) out of which 209 vacancies are available in the south division and 249 vacancies are available in the North division.



This is a huge opportunity for the candidates holding the 10th/12th pass qualification. The candidates have a chance to earn upto 19,000/-. Candidates are advised to submit their applications through the prescribed format within 21 days (15 July 2022) from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News/Rozgar Samachar.



How to apply for Indian Army Recruitment 2022?



1. Candidates are required to visit the official website of Indian Army.i.e. indianarmy.nic.in.

2. Candidate should read the advertisement carefully before filling up the application form.

3. The candidates should write down the following on the top of the cover envelope in capital letters

⦁ APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ______________”.

⦁ Overall percentage in Matriculation / equivalent in capital letters duly signed by the candidates with the following colour ink :

⦁ (aa) Less than or equal to 50% in RED INK.

⦁ (ab) From 51% to 60% in BLUE INK.

⦁ (ac) Above 61% in BLACK INK.

4. While writing the percentage of marks in various colour inks on the cover envelope the decimal number less than 0.5 be rounded off to the lower digit and the decimal number equal to or above 0.5 be rounded off to the upper digit.

5. Age Proof, Experience Proof, Caste Proof, and All required educational documents with self-attested copies to be submitted.



Candidates are required to submit the application form along with a self-addressed registered envelope duly affixed with an appropriate postal stamp with all the requisite documents, duly self-attested should be addressed to The Presiding Officer, Civilian Direct Recruitment Board, CHQ, ASC Centre (South) –2 ATC, Agram Post, Bangalore -07 (for Cook, CCI, MTS (Chowkidar), Tin Smith, EBR, Barber, Camp Guard, Mali/Gardener and Messenger/ Reno Operator Posts). Candidates applying for the post of Station Officer, Fireman, FED, Cleaner, Fire Fitter & CMD are required to submit applications to the Presiding Officer, Civilian Direct Recruitment Board, CHQ, ASC Centre (North) – 1 ATC, Agram Post, Bangalore -07.