Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Notification issued for 79 Group C posts — Check eligibility, last date, salary & other details here

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Indian Army has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Tradesman Mate, Barber, Chowkidar, Cook, Washerman, Safaiwali/Safaiwala, Ward Sahayika, LDC and Messenger under the Group C civilian category. All those who are holding the qualification of 10th pass have a lucrative opportunity to work in the Indian Army.

Candidates between the age group of 18 to 25 years can submit applications for the above vacancies. The applications for Indian Army HQ Northern Command Recruitment 2022 will be submitted offline. The candidates can submit applications within 45 days (16 August 2022) from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment News.

A total of 79 vacancies will be recruited for HQ Northern Command. Selected candidates can be posted anywhere in the AMC Units under HQ Northern Command. Selection will be made strictly on the basis of merit in the written exam and quality in the still/trade test if any. Place and date of examination will be intimated later. Candidates can check the other details such as eligibility, qualification, experience etc. below.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: How to apply?

Interested and eligible candidates are required to submit applications along with the supporting documents to Command Military Dental Centre, (Northern Command), NCSR Gate, Opp Army Public School Junior Wing, Udhampur (J&K) PIN – 182101, c/o 56 APO within 45 days from (16 August 2022) the date of publication of this advertisement in the employment news. Self-attested applications along with an application fee in the form of a Postal Order of Rs 100/- in favour of “COMDT, CMDC (NC) REGT FUND A/C” and two recent passport-size photos must be attached with the application form.

How much salary will be provided for Indian Army Recruitment 2022?

Barbar, Chowkidar, Washerman, Safaiwali, Tradesman Mate, Ward Sahayika, Messenger, Safaiwala – Pay Matrix Level 1

LDC, Cook – Pay Matrix Level 2

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Exam Pattern

The written test will be bilingual i.e. English & Hindi. However, questions on English language subjects will be in English only. The questions will be of 10th & 12th standards level. There may be negative marking also for wrong answers.

Paper Subject No of

Questions Marks Paper – I General Intelligence & Reasoning

(Objective Multiple Choice Type) 25 25 Paper – 2 General Awareness

(Objective Multiple Choice Type) 50 50 Paper – 3 General English

(Objective Multiple Choice Type) 50 50 Paper – 4 Numerical Aptitude

(Objective Multiple Choice Type) 25 25

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details